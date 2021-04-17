GAME BLOG: 47th Annual Bayou Classic between Southern and Grambling

GAME BLOG

Touchdown by #8 Braylon Richardson to put GSU on the board. SU 35 GSU 7. 9:01 left in the third quarter.

Touchdown by #8 Quarterback LaDarius Skelton SU 35 GSU 0 11:40 left in the third quarter.

End of the 2nd Quarter

Touchdown by #24 Jarodd Sims SU 28 GSU 0. :11 left in the second quarter.

Touchdown by #82 Travis Tucker SU 21 GSU 0 11:24 left in the second quarter.

End of 1st Quarter

Touchdown by #21 Craig Nelson. SU 14 GSU 0. 3:01 left in the first quarter.

Touchdown by #8 Quarterback Ladarius Skelton. SU 7 GSU 0 8:46 left in the first quarter.

Kickoff: Southern University won the toss and deferred to the second half of the game.

Quarter One

SHREVEPORT, La (BRPROUD) — Bayou Classic definitely looks different this year as the big game sis being played at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, La.

This is due to renovations being underway at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Let’s take a look at the numbers.

40,000 Fans attended the 1973 matchup the last time a game between both schools was played here.

Southern has had 1632 total offense yards during this Spring Season.

The longest pass for Southern in Bayou Classic history is 80-yds and was thrown in the 2018 matchup by current quarterback Ladarius Skelton.

The most points scored by Southern in Bayou Classic History is 52 points in the 2014 game.

The largest margin of victory for the Jaguars was during the 1981 Classic where the score was 50-20.

Coach Pete Richardson had 12 wins in classic history.

Coach Dawson Odums has 5 classic wins.

The Jaguars still have a chance to make the SWAC Championship game.

The Bayou Classic series is currently tied at 23-23

Kick-off is in just under an hour at 1:30PM and the game will air on NBC Sports. If you aren’t going to be near a television it’s okay. We’ll be bringing live up to the minute coverage right to your smartphone the entire game.

