Funeral set for fallen Louisiana State Trooper Adam Gaubert

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police announced official plans to honor the life and service of fallen Master Trooper Adam Gaubert on Saturday, Oct. 16, at St. George Catholic Church in Baton Rouge, La.

The 47-year-old Gaubert, who had served Troop A since 2002, was ambushed and killed by 31-year-old Matthew Mire while sitting in his patrol car during a manhunt on Saturday. In total, five victims were shot on the day, with three fatally wounded including Gaubert.

Mire was arrested and taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after being hospitalized due to injuries sustained prior to his arrest.

The alleged killer was denied bond and is currently being held in lockdown on suicide watch.

The Funeral Mass is open to family, friends and public safety colleagues with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. and the ceremony commencing at 11 a.m.

Master Trooper Adam Gaubert (Louisiana State Police)

The interment will follow the services at the Mausoleum behind the church.

An additional visitation will be made available on Friday evening, Oct. 15, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home.

The use of facemasks and social distancing will be required by all attendees.

The 19-year veteran of the LSP, also served in both the U.S. Army and the Louisiana National Guard. Gaubert is survived by his parents, Michael and Joann Gaubert, two sisters, Alisha and Kim, and two children, 20-year-old Hunter and 11-year-old Dylan Gaubert.

Funeral Procession route for Master Trooper Adam Gaubert on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021

The public can demonstrate their support for Master Trooper Gaubert and his family by lining the procession route from Resthaven Funeral Home (11817 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge) to St. George Catholic Church (7808 St. George Drive, Baton Rouge) on Saturday morning.

The procession is tentatively set to begin at 8 a.m. with updates being provided on the LSP social media accounts. The procession will travel north on U.S. 61 to Siegen Lane and then west on Siegen Lane to St. George Catholic Church.

For those unable to attend, a livestream of the procession and Funeral Mass will be shared on the Louisiana State Police Facebook page.

The charitable arm of the Louisiana State Troopers Association, Louisiana Troopers Charities, is the proper mechanism for donations to the family of LSP Master Trooper Adam Gaubert.

Donations can be made by the following methods: