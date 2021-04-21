Funeral services for Seacor Power Captain David Ledet

THIBODAUX, La. — Funeral services were held today for 63-year old, Captain David Ledet, who was the first body to be recovered after the commercial lift boat capsized in Port Fourchon last week.

Captain Ledet is survived by his wife of 43 years. He has a son, daughter, and several grandchildren. In his obituary it says Captain Ledet will be remembered for his sense of humor and his love for his family. Captain Ledet dedicated 50 years of his life to working on the water and offshore.

Dive operations continue at the site of the capsized vessel. In all, 19 crew members were on board the Seacore Power when it capsized. There are still seven crew members not accounted for.