Funeral services for former Gov. Buddy Roemer to be held in Baton Rouge Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – The first of two services will be held to honor the life and legacy of former Governor Buddy Roemer Tuesday morning.

Roemer passed away on May 17th after his long battle with diabetes at the age of 77.

The Shreveport native was a four-time U.S. Congressman who represented Louisiana’s 4th congressional district in the 1980s. He became the 52nd governor of Louisiana in 1988.

During his tenure, Roemer increased teacher’s salaries, toughened campaign finance laws, legalized the state lottery and river boat gambling.

Those who knew him remember him as someone who had a positive impact with whomever he came in contact with and will put in work to make Louisiana better.

The family has asked that instead of sending flowers those wishing to honor Roemer’s memory, donate to the American Diabetes Association or to the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools’ Little Free Libraries Project.

Tuesday’s services start with visitation at 9 a.m. with a funeral service for 11 a.m. at Istrouma Baptist Church. A second service is scheduled for Thursday in Shreveport.