Fugitive steals Corvette from truck stop, leads police on two-state chase

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) – A fugitive stole a Corvette from a truck stop Friday morning and lead police on a chase between two states. The incident began around 11 a.m. in the 9600 block of U.S. Hwy. 80.

The man has been identified as Skylar Lee Alexander Dyess, of Keithville, Louisiana.

After officers with the Greenwood Police Department attempted to take Dyess into custody, he drove the yellow Corvette backwards down the highway and entered the 18-wheeler parking lot at Love’s Truck Stop.

According to Police Chief Shayne Gibson, four patrol units, with lights and sirens, activated and followed the Corvette. Dyess drove forward, struck two patrol units and turned east onto U.S. Hwy. 80 before turning south onto U.S. Hwy. 79.

The pursuit continued into Panola County, Texas before entering Harrison County.

The Corvette finally made it to I-20 and turned eastbound, back to Louisiana.

Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office successfully deploy spike strips to deflate the Corvette’s tires. A Caddo deputy was able to take Dyess into custody at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 79 and U.S. Hwy. 80, approximately 300 feet from where it all began.