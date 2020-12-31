Frontline workers, people over 70 next in line in Louisiana to receive vaccine

(KLFY) More than 4000 new cases of coronavirus were reported Thursday across Louisiana and

40 more people have died.

In Acadiana, LDH is reporting 634 new infections and six more deaths from COVID-19.

Governor John Bel Edwards in his end of the year press conference announced plans to expand the groups that are prioritized to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning next week.

It includes people over the age of 70 and certain healthcare workers.

Edwards says a network of about 100 pharmacies across the state will start to receive limited doses of the Moderna vaccine next week, allowing vaccinations to begin for the next priority group.

Edwards says the vaccine is very safe and effective, and at this point he has not heard of a single significant adverse reaction to the vaccine in Louisiana.

Seniors 70 and older and certain health care workers will be able to make an appointment at one of the participating pharmacies to get the first of the two-shot vaccine.

Appointments are required.

All information about which pharmacies will be administering the vaccine for the next phase will be posted here on Monday.