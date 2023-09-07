MARRERO, La. (WGNO) –– Governor John Bel Edwards visited Lincoln Elementary School for the Arts to ceremonially sign Act 305, which updates the state’s lunch program.

Under this act, children who were previously receiving lunches at a reduced price will now be provided these meals for free.

School meals are “integral to a student’s ability to learn. The cost of providing lunch to everyone, in the grand scheme of things, is relatively minimal,” Edwards said.

While schools already receive grants to offset the expense of free meals, Act 305 enables the state Department of Education to reimburse school districts for the cost of reduced-price meals. This reimbursement totals just over $860,000.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Though Edwards won’t be in office for the upcoming legislative session, he urged lawmakers to aim for providing free meals to all students.

Latest Posts