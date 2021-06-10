Friends and family remember Corporal Casey Hart

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A Corporal with the Baton Rouge Police Department has died after serving a deployment with the National Guard.

Casey Hart, 42, had a 14-year career with the Baton Rouge Police Department and a 24-year career with the Louisiana National Guard.

“There’s just this void in our lives. It’s not going to be filled… we can’t… that’s just how impactful he was to us,” said Hart’s brother-in-law Brenton Andrus.

Hart fell ill during his deployment and was taken to a nearby hospital. He was later transported to a hospital in Germany and then back to the states to Walter Reed Hospital.

Former BRPD coworker Trent Bargas says he received the call on Mother’s Day that Hart was in the hospital, “I remember that day very vividly because it’s one of those calls nobody ever wants to get.”

Hart passed away on Tuesday.

“It was just devastating. He was a young guy, he was healthy. It’s just no something that we would have thought we would lose him in that way,” said Andrus.

Those who knew him say he was determined to serve his country. “He was a public servant from the get-go. I mean right out of school, he knew that he was going to serve his country,” said Andrus.

“Casey was really just the best person to be around… He had a genuine care for everyone…He really embodied the Army values that we live by,” said his National Guard coworker Heath Comeaux.

They also described him as a family man.

“As a brother you always want your sister to be happy and he made my sister happy,” said Andrus.

“I think the best way to describe him is just an all-around good guy. You never met a person who didn’t just love Casey and think the world of him,” said his wife, Keri Hart.