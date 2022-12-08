BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern University’s Marching Band, dubbed the Human Jukebox, continues to mourn the loss of three of its members who were killed in a crash.

The three young men were traveling to their Texas-based homes for the winter break when they were hit by an 18-wheeler. Jaguar nation says this is one of its greatest losses.

Kenneth Sanders, mentor and family friend of the late Brody Moore, told BRProud that Moore’s other friends and family members in Texas had been looking forward to seeing him.

Sanders said, “On Tuesday morning, she had posted a message on Facebook that today was going to be a great day. And she posted that message, in part, because she knew Brody was coming home that day.”

Unfortunately, he and two other members of the Southern University Band didn’t make it home.

The 19-year-old freshman, Broderick “Brody” Moore, 19-year-old sophomore, Tyran Williams, and 21-year-old junior, Dylan Young, all from the Dallas area, were hit and killed while changing a flat tire on the side of I-49 northbound near Natchitoches.

Band Director of the Human Jukebox, Kedrick Taylor, said, “I can’t sit here and tell you I’m not hurt. My heart is destroyed. Three students and all three of them were – if I could clone them, I would.”

Taylor says all of the musicians were very talented and loved. Young and Moore were tuba players. Williams played the snare drum.

“You know, Southern is known for a lot of great things. But that marching band is one of the Hallmark calling cards that the university is known for,” said Sanders.

Taylor says he and the university president informed students about the devastating loss on an emergency Zoom call.

President Dennis Shields says counseling services are available for students.

“They not okay. They are not okay. I don’t think we’ve ever witnessed anything like this in life here at Southern University for the Human Jukebox,” said Taylor.

Taylor says the band is receiving an outpouring of support on social media and from other schools.

Sanders says Moore was like a son, explaining that he had plans to become a band director and teach in public schools after graduation. Sanders says no amount of words can heal the wounds in his heart.

“That voice, that presence, has been silenced by this tragedy. It hasn’t been easy to grip with,” said Sanders.

Taylor has one last message, “When troubling times come, we stick together.”

Funeral arrangements for Moore are set for Tuesday, December 13. Arrangements for Dylan Young is set for Friday, December 16.

Services for Tyran Williams have yet to be finalized.