NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Located in the heart of the French Quarter, this art gallery is closing its doors, for good. After 16 years on Royal Street, the owner took to social media on June 27 to announce the closure.

The Kako Gallery, located at 733 Royal Street, announced on Instagram that they would be permanently closing later this summer, however, the post has since been deleted.

The gallery is well-known by locals and tourists alike, boasting a wonderful selection of original oil and acrylic paintings, canvas giclee, wood and clay sculptures, and more.

Although it did not go into specifics for shutting down, the owner of the business told WGNO it was closing for safety concerns, including “countless encounters that define and reflect the city’s unsafeness.”

While the Royal Street location will no longer be open, customers are encouraged to visit the Kako Gallery in Denham Springs instead. Customers can also shop online.

The business will officially close in the French Quarter on August 27.