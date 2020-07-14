Free value meal vouchers to first 500 people to get COVID-19 test at Alex Box Stadium

(Louisiana Department of Health Press Release)

The first 500 people who show up for testing Tuesday, July 14 at LSU’s Alex Box Stadium’s Geaux Get Tested site will receive a coupon for a McDonald’s Value Meal.

Valluzzo Companies, owners of more than 40 McDonald’s locations in Baton Rouge, is offering the meal deal to help encourage people to get tested for COVID-19.

The LSU test site, as well as other sites in Baton Rouge, Gonzales and Zachary, are part of the federal government’s effort to support communities that have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots, or communities where there has been a recent and intense level of new cases and hospitalizations related to the ongoing outbreak.

“Valluzzo Companies has generously provided Value Meal coupons to encourage people to get a free COVID-19 test,” said Kim Hood, test site director for the Louisiana Department of Health. “This free testing is only available to the community through the end of the week. Anyone who is experiencing symptoms or who is concerned they may have been exposed to someone with the virus is encouraged to get tested. The test sites are quick and efficient, and wait times are short.”

All sites are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Saturday, July 18 (unless otherwise noted).

Preregistration is easy — simply go to www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. People who pre-register can use the express line at the test site.

Test site locations:

LSU: Alex Box Stadium parking lot, Gourrier Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70820 (free Value Meal coupons at this site only)

Southern University: F.G. Clark parking lot, 801 Harding Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70807

Cortana Mall: 9701 Cortana Place, Baton Rouge, LA 70815

The Healing Place Church: 19202 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70810

Zachary Youth Park, 1650 Mt. Pleasant Road, Zachary, LA 70791 (open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Lamar-Dixon Expo Center: 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales, LA 70737

Testing is free. No insurance is required, and there are no co-pays. Those seeking a test must provide a telephone number and an email address. A photo ID is NOT required.