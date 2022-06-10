LOUISIANA (KLFY) — This Saturday and Sunday, June 11 and 12, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will be observing its annual Free Fishing Weekend. This is a chance for unlicensed fishers to hit the Louisiana waters without required licensing. While a fishing license is not required, all fishing regulations, including size, season, catch limits and gear restrictions will still apply during Free Fishing

A Recreational Offshore Landing Permit (ROLP) is still needed during Free Fishing weekend for tunas, snappers, groupers, amberjacks, hinds, cobia, wahoo, dolphin fish, billfish, gray triggerfish, and swordfish. When registering for an ROLP, anglers should choose the “Free Fishing Weekend” option when asked for their license type. Registering for an ROLP with this option does not require a fishing license number. The ROLP will be valid for this weekend only. To register for an ROLP click here.

As another gift to the fishing community, LDWF has stocked adult sized catfish at 17 ponds across Louisiana as a part of the ‘Get Out and Fish!’ program. Visit the LDWF website or Facebook page to find locations of ponds, date of stocking, and tips on how to catch and cook your catfish.