FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, Oct. 21, Sheriff Kevin W. Cobb of the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office released a statement after a brawl took place at a football game between Carroll High School and Franklin Parish High School on Oct. 20.

“At this time much of the Carroll coaching staff in attendance left their sidelines, entered the field of play, and proceeded to cross the football field, entering the Franklin Parish home bleachers,” Sheriff Cobb said.

“We are currently investigating the matter and arrests are likely. We felt that for the safety of fans and children in attendance we should get the Carroll coaches and students back to their buses rather than make any arrests on the scene. This was an unnecessary event that is extremely unfortunate and will not be tolerated in Franklin Parish. Law enforcement and the Franklin Parish fans showed extreme restraint. We are very fortunate no one was hurt, especially our youth.”

Sheriff Cobb also said that the stands at Franklin Parish games are a family-friendly environment and a place where people can enjoy youth sports.

“The individuals last night had something different in mind and again that will be dealt with accordingly,” stated Sheriff Kevin W. Cobb.