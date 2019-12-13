Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Fractured Louisiana House GOP holds closed-door, non-binding House speaker vote

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:
Captiol7_PS_72740

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A majority of Republicans in the Louisiana House have voted to back a Livingston Parish lawmaker for the chamber’s top job.

Rep. Sherman Mack, a lawyer from Albany, won a majority of the votes in a closed-door meeting held by the House Republican delegation Friday, the delegation announced in a statement.

But it’s unclear if that non-binding vote changes the competition for speaker, with multiple Republican candidates vying for the position.

Attorney General Jeff Landry and U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, two of the state’s top GOP leaders, have called on the House delegation to unite behind whichever candidate had the most support from Republicans in the chamber. If the 68 GOP members of the 105-member House voted as a bloc, they could determine the speaker without needing input from Democrats.

However, not all the Republicans have pledged to take that approach — at least for now.

The formal vote for House speaker takes place on Jan. 13, after lawmakers are sworn in at the start of the new term. The House speaker has significant sway over the fate of legislation, choosing how to assign bills and picking the leaders and members of each committee in the chamber.

House Republicans had disagreed about whether they should even take the closed-door vote.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

54°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
49°F Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
2 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories