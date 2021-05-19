Fourth storm-related death confirmed after Tuesday downpour

There is a flash flood watch in effect for southeast Louisiana through Wednesday evening, with more rainfall predicted through Thursday.

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (WWL-TV) — Two additional storm-related deaths were confirmed Wednesday, bringing the total to four killed during a period of heavy rainfall and flooding through much of Tuesday morning.

The first of the new deaths, confirmed by the Calcasieu Parish coroner, is a 61-year-old man found in a submerged vehicle.

The second, a 76-year-old East Baton Rouge Parish man, required an oxygen machine, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. When the power went out, the man died of oxygen failure.

The parish coroner confirmed both deaths as storm-related.

Another man’s body was found Tuesday in Baton Rouge, trapped in a pile of flooded, abandoned cars.

The circumstances of the fourth death are still unclear.

A line of storms with torrential rain pummeled south Louisiana overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning, dropping up to 13 inches of rain in parts of Baton Rouge. Multiple road closures and high water rescues were ongoing Tuesday morning.

Local media outlets report more than 250 water-related rescues were made in East Baton Rouge Parish alone overnight for people trapped in flooded cars or needing rescue from homes taking on water.