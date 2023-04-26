LOUISIANA (KLFY) The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has announced that it has received approval from the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service to issue pandemic EBT benefits to eligible children for the 2022-2023 school year, childcare and summer.

Payments to eligible households with children in grades K-12 will be disbursed in early May, DCFS announced.

Children who previously received P-EBT benefits will have their 2022-23 and Summer P-EBT benefits issued to their existing P-EBT cards.

A P-EBT card will be mailed to children who were not eligible for P-EBT benefits during the last round of issuances but are now eligible for SY 2023 and summer benefits, DCFS said, with all childcare P-EBT benefits issued to the SNAP card of the eligible child’s household.