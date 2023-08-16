All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Authorities of Concordia Parish said they were led on a high-speed chase during a traffic stop of four teens.

On Sunday, Aug. 13, at 3:09 a.m., a driver allegedly failed to stop his vehicle for Ferriday Police. Officers said they attempted to make a traffic stop on an individual for failing to turn on their headlights along Louisiana Avenue and First Street. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 18-year-old Dontae Sheppard, took officers on a short pursuit and wrecked his vehicle by the Ferriday Cemetery, said officials.

According to police, officers observed four individuals exit the vehicle with two individuals allegedly carrying what appeared to be assault rifles. The individuals ran into the nearby wooded area evading capture for the moment and deputies of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with Vidalia Police, assisted with the search of the fleeing individuals, according to authorities.

Photo courtesy of the Ferriday Police Department Photo courtesy of the Ferriday Police Department

While searching for the suspects, a call was received about an individual breaking into a vehicle along 10th Street. Chief Sam King of the Ferriday Police Department said he responded to that call and observed another vehicle riding slowly in the area.

Officers and deputies said they made contact with that vehicle taking five individuals into custody. Those individuals were allegedly tied to the earlier vehicle pursuit.

Sheppard was charged with flight from an officer, resisting an officer, four counts of illegal carrying of weapons, and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, said officials. The other three individuals were juveniles, 15, 16, and 17 years old, all charged with illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and resisting an officer, said police.