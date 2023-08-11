LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)– Several cases with four South Louisiana men involving illegal possession of firearms were resolved Thursday, according to United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.

United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. sentenced:

Devin Blake Badon, 23, of Cameron

Demetrius Jerone Davis, 39, of Abbeville

Mark Edward Fee, 43, of Sulphur

Javeon Jaron Green, 22, of Lake Charles

Badon pleaded guilty on April 19 to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and has been sentenced to 60 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Jackson Bayou Police Department received a complaint about Badon following a woman’s vehicle. Upon arrival, police arrested Badon and found three firearms inside of his vehicle, which he was prohibited from having as a convicted felon. At the time, Badon had three felony convictions, including simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, negligent homicide and criminal damage to property.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Davis pleaded guilty on Oct. 17, 2022 to possession of a stolen firearm and has been sentenced to 120 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. On Jan. 29, 2021, The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop for Davis’ vehicle, and he told deputies he had a firearm under the driver’s seat, which police said was identified as stolen.

Davis admitted to knowing the firearm was stolen and possessed the firearm in connection with a felony level controlled substance offense. Davis also admitted to committing the offense after having been previously convicted of felony offenses for distribution of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, both in 2005, and distribution of cocaine in 2008.

Fee has been sentenced to 84 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty on April 19. On Oct. 8, 2021, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Fee’s residence, where he was living alone, and found a semi-automatic pistol and several rounds of ammunition. The firearm was reported stolen and had traveled in or affected interstate and foreign commerce, according to authorities. Fee admitted

to knowing the firearm and ammunition were in his home and that he was prohibited from possessing them.

Green has been sentenced to 46 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. In November 2020, an arrest warrant was issued for Green based on information gathered from Lake Charles Police Department and CPSO investigators. On Nov. 28, 2020, officers located Green and other associates in a Lake Charles hotel. A search warrant was obtained and executed on the hotel rooms rented by Green and his associates, and two loaded pistol and a loaded Glock Model 19 with extended magazine were found.

From evidence, police said photos and videos of Green possessing the handguns from the hotel room and the metadata indicated they were taken on a date after Green’s prior felony conviction. Green was previously convicted of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in 2019 in Calcasieu Parish.

The cases were investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives along with area-specific law enforcement.