Four shot at Lake Charles nightclub, suspect taken into custody

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies have a suspect in custody after four people were found with gunshot wounds at a nightclub on U.S. 90 shortly after 3:30 a.m. this morning.

Nathaniel J. Lede, 26, of Lake Charles, was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center on four counts of aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm at an alcoholic beverage outlet, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence.

When deputies initially arrived at the scene, they only found one victim with a gunshot wound. That victim was taken to a local hospital, and at the hospital, deputies learned that three other victims had also been brought in with gunshot wounds, as well. The injuries of all four victims were not life-threatening.

Lede was taken into custody during a traffic stop on La. 14 in Lake Charles. Lede was on parole after being released in August 2018. He was convicted of illegal use of a weapon; illegal possession of stolen things; and simple burglary in the 14th Judicial District Court and was to remain on supervision until October 2024. Judge Michael Canaday set his bond at $535,000.