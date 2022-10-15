The court on Wednesday declined to lift an injunction blocking the ban. (Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – Four men have been sentenced to multiple life sentences for their involvement in the murder of a federal witness.

Louis Age Jr., Louis Age III, Ronald Wilson, and Stanton Guillory, all of New Orleans, were sentenced on Oct. 13 after a jury found all defendants guilty of numerous crimes. Those crimes included conspiracy to commit murder for hire, obstruction by murder, and retaliation, according to a press release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana.

The evidence at trial established that Age Jr. pursued a plan to murder a cooperating defendant in a healthcare fraud case in the Middle District of Louisiana. The plan was implemented by Age III and Wilson, and carried out by Guillory, according to the press release.

Age Jr. was ultimately convicted of the healthcare fraud and now stands convicted and sentenced to life in prison for his role in the murder-for-hire plot.

All four men were sentenced to life imprisonment without parole. Age Jr. and Age III, received terms of 120 and 240 months on additional related counts.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the New Orleans Police Department investigated the case, and it was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Elizabeth Privitera, David Haller, Brandon Long, and Ted Carter.