Four horses euthanized after races at New Orleans Fairgrounds Race Course

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Four horses were euthanized after racing at the New Orleans Fairgrounds Race Course within the last six racing days (ten calendar days).

“J Rob” who won, had celebratory pics taken, and was euthanized on January 9th, “Big Shanty” euthanized on January 11th, “Jim’s Silverbullet” in a spill on the 16th, and “Take Charge Cece” on the 17th according to Equibase records.

The deaths at the New Orleans Fairgrounds come on the heels of the recent deaths of two quarter horses at Harrah’s Louisiana Downs in Bossier City on opening day.

Trent Dang, Director of Marketing at the Fair Grounds, provided the following statement:

“At Fair Grounds Race Course, we care deeply about the safety and well-being of racehorses and do not take fatalities or injuries of any nature at our facility lightly. We have joined forces with industry leaders all over the country through the Thoroughbred Safety Coalition to establish necessary reforms and implement the world’s best practices for the care of racehorses. The proposed federal legislation, which is very controversial across the industry, is laudable in seeking fairness of competition through medication reform, a concept we absolutely support, but lacks broad consensus on how it will work, how it will be funded and what agency has the expertise and willingness to provide the necessary oversight. The bill also does not address track safety protocols which is another matter for which we remain deeply focused and very active. We will continue to implement meaningful procedures at Fair Grounds Race Course that address the safety and welfare of our equine and human athletes and this commitment extends to working with industry leaders and regulators to truly advance the integrity and accountability we share towards the public, the fans, and most importantly, these magnificent horses.”

Executive Director of Animal Wellness Action, Marty Irby, provided the following statement: