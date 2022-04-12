ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Four people from Texas were cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) after an alligator was found shot to death at a truck stop in Assumption Parish.

On Sunday, April 10, four individuals the people listed below were cited by the LDWF for taking an alligator during a closed season:

Boyd Bumbera, 23, from Brookshire Texas

Baron Vargas, 27, from Houston Texas

Manuel Gomez, 33, from Houston Texas

Jesus Fajardo, 35, from Baytown, Texas

According to the LDWF, agents received a complaint of a deceased alligator located at the Gator Corner Truck Stop in Pierre Part.

Closer inspection showed that the alligator had been shot in the head.

“Agents reviewed surveillance footage from the truck stop and identified the four Texas residents as the people responsible for the alligator,” LDWF officials said.

Open season for alligators in this part of Louisiana does not start until the end of August.

“Taking an alligator during a closed season brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail,” according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

That is not the only punishment possibly awaiting these four individuals.

The subjects may also face civil restitution totaling $375 for the replacement value of the illegally taken alligator, according to the LDWF.