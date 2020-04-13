FOUND: Hammond man suffering from dementia, diabetes located alert and safe

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) – The Hammond Police Department said a man suffering from dementia and diabetes, who was reported missing on Saturday, April 11, has been found.

Police said Peter Jackson, 78, was located in a wooded area near his home around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 12. They added he was alert.

The Hammond Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance were called to the scene.

Jackson was taken to North Oaks Medical Center for an evaluation, according to officials.

He had last been seen at his home on Clinton Court about 24 hours earlier.