Foster child in Louisiana seeks loving family to adopt him

“K’Shawn is a loving 9-year-old who enjoys art,” said Shreveport adoption specialist Darrell Williams. “He enjoys reading. He enjoys being around his peers.”

In a series that seeks to help foster children find a good permanent home, KTBS-TV says they met K’Shawn at Sci-Port Discovery Center in Shreveport where he admired their animals, built blocks and Legos and read as many books as he could.

K’Shawn said he is looking for a loving home preferably with a dog. He also has a sister who is in the process of being adopted by another family. He hopes is future family will allow him to meet with his sister regularly.

To inquire about adopting K’Shawn, call Joel Hooper with the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services at 318-676-7100.