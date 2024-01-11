FORT JOHNSON, La. (KLFY)– A ceremony at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson honors its warriors with the unveiling of its new Warrior Memorial.

This is one of the first ceremonies held since being renamed from Fort Polk to Fort Johnson in honor Sgt. William Henry Johnson

Remembering Sgt. William Henry Johnson and continuing to honor his legacy here at Fort Johnson, an unveiling ceremony of the Warrior Memorial allowed soldiers and civilians to learn more about his history and his brave legacy.

During World War I, Sgt. William Henry Johnson served in the 369th Infantry Regiment, one of the first African American units in the U.S. Armed Forces to have black officers. Sgt. Johnson single handedly fought off a German raiding party with a knife saving a fellow soldier. Because of this, Johnson is recognized for his “warrior spirit,” and is honored with the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson being named after him. Now, Fort Johnson is honoring soldiers who embody what it means to be a warrior with the unveiling of it’s warrior memorial.

Telling Sgt. Johnson’s story, Brigadier General David Gardner shared what it means to be courageous.

“It’s an honor to stand before you today and speak about an American hero whose bravery and selflessness continue to inspire us,” Gardner said. “Sergeant Johnson’s remarkable story is one that embodies the very essence of courage and sacrifice.”

Gardner said the memorial unveiling is not only a way to remember fallen soldiers, but it’s a continued step in the right direction to keep Sgt. William Henry Johnson’s legacy alive, especially being one of the only enlisted African American soldier to be honored with the renaming of an army base after him.

“So today, as we unveil this monument in honor of Sgt William Henry Johnson, we pay,” Garnder said.

Forging the warrior spirit is something Fort Johnson will continue to embrace and wants everyone to know about Sgt. Johnson’s legacy, life and his bravery at Fort Johnson.

