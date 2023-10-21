NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Police Department continues to investigate the fatal shooting of an NSU football player and announced that a second person was arrested.

A NPD Facebook post identified 22-year-old Maurice Campbell II of Memphis, as the person arrested in connection with Ronnie Caldwell’s slaying on Oct. 12.

NPD Detectives and Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force are credited with arresting Campbell. He was arrested on one count of obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

Weapons, and marijuana allegedly seized from Maurice Caldwell (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Campbell was arrested and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. He and Caldwell were both members of the Demons football team. Campbell’s bio was removed from the NSU Demons website; however, his X account (formerly Twitter) @lavishlivingmoe has images of him in uniform.

Caldwell’s roommate, identified as 27-year-old John McIntosh of Natchitoches was arrested on Oct. 12 when investigators found a firearm during a search of the home. He was booked on a single count of possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

Natchitoches police are still investigating the case and will continue to provide updates. To report suspicious activity or additional information regarding this case call 318-352-8101 or Detective Shermaria Lewis at 318-357-3914. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Natchitoches Crime Stoppers.