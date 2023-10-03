LORANGER, La. (WGNO) — Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a former Loranger teacher who is accused of sexual misconduct with a minor.
According to Sheriff Daniel Edwards, 33-year-old Morgan Frenche turned herself into detectives on Tuesday, Oct. 3 after warrants were issued for her arrest.
An investigation revealed the misconduct allegations date back about two years.
Frenche is facing one count of third-degree rape, one count of oral sexual battery and four counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Latest Stories
- Crime Stoppers of Acadia search for armed robbery suspect
- Who is the new speaker of the House? It’s complicated
- Acadia Parish officials remind public that burn ban still in effect
- Man accused of shooting Taco Bell worker over his change: North Carolina police
- RECALL: Air fryers sold on Amazon may catch fire