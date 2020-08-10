Former Sterlington Mayor Vern Breland charged with malfeasance in office

MONROE, La. — The Fourth Judicial District Court announced on Monday, August 10, that an arrest warrant has been issued for former Sterlington Mayor Vern Breland.

Breland was charged with one count of Malfeasance in Office on Friday, August 7, following a report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office on the Town of Sterlington that was released in November of 2019.

In the report, the Auditor’s office stated that Breland may have broken the law when he directed to Town of Sterlington to spend over $3 million from bond proceeds that were inconsistent with the stated purpose of the bond between January 4, 2016 and September 10, 2018.

The warrant for Breland’s arrest was issued by the Fourth District Court and Breland’s bond will be set at $25,000 once he is in custody.

