BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former State Senator Elbert Guillory is running for Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana, according to a Thursday, Feb. 2 news release from his office.

Guillory, a 78-year-old attorney and Republican politician from Opelousas, has devoted 50 years to public service. His efforts began when he joined the Navy as a young man, and he eventually went on to complete a decade-long stint in the Louisiana Legislature as State Senator during the Bobby Jindal administration.

Over the years, Guillory filled a variety of public service roles related to civil rights, including a stint with the Nixon administration and a supervisory position with the Maryland Commission on Human Rights under the direction of Governor Marvin Mandel.

Guillory advised or managed civil rights divisions in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Seattle before returning to Louisiana to practice law and politics.

His official announcement regarding his candidacy for Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana will take place at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Alexandria’s Hotel Bentley.

