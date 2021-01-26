Former State Rep. Steve Carter dies of coronavirus complications

BATON ROUGE, La. Steve Carter, former Louisiana State Representative and East Baton Rouge mayoral candidate, died after being hospitalized with coronavirus, WAFB TV reports.

Carter was hospitalized with coronavirus in late January 2021.

He recently ran for East Baton Rouge Mayor as a challenger to the sitting Mayor. He served as a State Representative for District 68 for 12 years.

The news came in late Tuesday, January 26. The family is expected to release a formal statement later in the night.

Carter is survived by his wife Gloria, their two children, and his four grandchildren.

Tributes to the former representative are pouring in on social media.

Gov. John Bel Edwards offered his condolences to the family of former Rep. Steve Carter.

“I am deeply saddened to learn that former Representative Steve Carter lost his battle with COVID-19 this evening. Steve served the Baton Rouge community in the Louisiana Legislature for 12 years, and I was honored to serve with him during that time,” Edwards said. “I hope you will join me and Donna in praying for his wife Gloria, his children Amelia and Solomon and their families, including his four granddaughters, Yvie, Carter, Julia and Addie during this very difficult time.”

The governor says he will order flags flown at half-staff the day of former Rep. Carter’s funeral.