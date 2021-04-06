Former St. Landry deputy convicted of incest in New Mexico; attorney files for new trial

A former St. Landry Parish sheriff’s deputy was convicted in New Mexico of incest after he had sex with a teenage relative.

Leon Boudreaux was found guilty after a jury trial last month, according to court filings. He faces up to three years in prison, his attorney, Lisa Torraco, said in an email.

Boudreaux was facing three counts — one count of incest and two counts of first-degree criminal sexual penetration, when a victim is forced or coerced and suffers bodily harm or mental anguish.

But the two rape charges were dropped by a judge in November after Torraco argued there was no factual basis to support them and the judge said prosecutors didn’t provide supporting evidence.

“Mr. Boudreaux is happy at the dismissal of the rape charges,” Torraco said. “Mr. Bourdreaux is not a rapist.”

He was arrested in February 2019 in Raton, New Mexico, after an 18-year-old relative told police there that Boudreaux forced the teen to have sex in a hotel room. The victim said the sexual abuse had gone on for four years, according to an arrest report.

Boudreaux’s brother, Deon Boudreaux, is the Port Barre Police chief.

Boudreaux said the relative asked him for help getting back to Louisiana, and they stopped at a hotel in Raton to rest.

Boudreaux told an officer he had taken a sleeping pill and woke to find the teen naked and having sex with him, according to a police report. He told the officer he thought he had been taken advantage of by the teen but didn’t want to press charges.

