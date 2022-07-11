GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (BRPROUD) – A former tight end for the Southern University Jaguars lost his life over the weekend.

According to The Advocate, former football star Bradley Coleman was killed Sunday (July 10) in Norcross, Georgia when three suspects attempted to steal his vehicle.

The Gwinnett County Police Department told reporters Coleman was putting air in his tires at a convenience store when a vehicle occupied by the three suspects backed up beside him.

Authorities say one exited the vehicle and got into the driver’s seat of Coleman’s automobile.

The former football player apparently realized what was happening and tried to fight the suspects off.

Police say as the fight was in progress, a third automobile pulled up behind the suspect’s vehicle and its driver didn’t know the attempted carjacking was taking place.

The suspects attempted to flee by pulling forward and crashed into the third vehicle. Police say one of them shot Coleman as they were making their getaway.

He died as a result of the gunshot wound.

Gwinnett County authorities are still searching for the three suspects.

Coleman was 29 years old.