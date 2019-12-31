1  of  2
Former Saints player Jeff Charleston suffers life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Jeff Charleston, former New Orleans Saint and current cast member of the Bravo TV show Southern Charm, was involved in a motor vehicle collision in New Orleans near the I-10/Carrollton underpass on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

Jeff was thrown from his motorcycle and suffered a fractured pelvis, and other life-threatening injuries.

He has already undergone several surgeries, with more expected. After spending a week in ICU, he has been downgraded from intensive care.

He has a long road to recovery ahead but remains optimistic about the future and is determined to get back on his feet as soon as possible.

Jeff sends his best wishes and congratulations to his former teammates and coaches with the Saints and LSU Tigers as both teams continue their road to the Superbowl and the College Football National Championship.

Jeff sends his thanks to the many people who have sent their well wishes and prayers. He and his family respectfully ask for privacy as he continues on his path to recovery.

The collision involved another vehicle and is currently under investigation by the New Orleans Police Department.

