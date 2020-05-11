Former President Obama set to honor Southern University grads with virtual celebration

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – Graduates of the Southern University System will be honored by former President Barack Obama as part of a virtual celebration geared toward HBCUs.

The event will be held on Saturday, May 16 at 1 p.m.

The celebration, sponsored by Chase Bank, will highlight the achievements of more than 20,000 students from 78 historically black colleges and universities.

“Like most academic institutions across the country, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have been forced to cancel or postpone commencement ceremonies due to the COVID-19 outbreak,” said JPMorgan Chase in a statement. “We believe HBCU students and their families have earned this moment.”

All campuses of the Southern University System will participate, with chancellors from each campus set to give words of encouragement to graduates.

Other special guests will include comedian and actor Kevin Hart, actor Omari Hardwick, and businesswoman Mellody Hobson.