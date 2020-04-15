Former LSU student charged in death of fraternity pledge Max Gruver is released from prison

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA)- Former LSU student and Phi Delta Theta fraternity member Matthew Naquin, who was convicted of negligent homicide after fraternity pledge Max Gruver died following a night of hazing in 2017, was released from prison Tuesday.

Naquin was originally sentenced to five years, but a judge suspended half of Naquin’s sentence last year.

Naquin will be on probation and must adhere to additional terms of probation outside of the general terms and conditions of probation, according to La. Department of Corrections spokesperson Ken Pastorick.

Terms Naquin must adhere to, according to Pastorick, are as follows:

Pay $65 per month to the Department of Public Safety and Corrections to defray supervision costs

Write a letter of apology to Gruver’s parents

Give one-hour talks about hazing to high schools three times each year while on probation

Submit to random drug screenings at his own expense

Complete 1,000 hours of community service

Complete the courts’ Effective Decision Making School

Maintain full time employment, school status or some combination of the two

Remain free from more arrests and convictions

Refrain from using drugs and alcohol

Refrain from criminal conduct

The court ordered that Naquin’s probation cannot be terminated, and he must pay a $1,000 fine and $414.75 in court costs, according to Pastorick.