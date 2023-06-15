LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KLFY) — A former LSU All-American golfer hit a hole-in-one at the US Open today.

In a Twitter post, PGA TOUR Communications shared Sam Burns, 26, aced the 124-yard par-3 15th hole for his first hole-in-one in 401 rounds on the PGA Tour. He is currently tied for 9th.

This is Burns fifth start at a U.S. Open with his best finish coming last year when he tied for 27th at the Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. The U.S. Open is the third leg of the professional grand slam. Burns has five career PGA Tour victories and tied for 29th at the Masters in April.

During his LSU career, Burns earned Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year in 2017 as well as being the SEC Player of the Year that season. He turned pro following his sophomore season.

The U.S. Open continues to Sunday. You can view the tournament on USA, NBC, and Peacock.