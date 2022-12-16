NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana woman has pled guilty to stealing mail that she was entrusted to process for delivery as a former postal employee.

Keishan Wilson, 38, of New Orleans, pled guilty to stealing items from the mail she was entrusted to process for delivery as a postal employee, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana.

Wilson was employed by the United States Postal Service as a mail processor in New Orleans when she was stealing items from the mail she was handling for the U.S. Postal Service, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The maximum penalties for the offense are five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, up to three years of supervised release and a mandatory special assessment fee of $100.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The United States Postal Service and the Office of the Inspector General investigated the matter and Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard R. Pickens II is in charge of the prosecution.