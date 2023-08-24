MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A high school football coach has been sentenced to 45 days in jail for his part in a fight during a game, authorities said.

Officials announced that former Carroll High School assistant football coach Drouzon Quillen was sentenced to 45 days at the Franklin Parish Detention Center for his involvement in a fight that took place during the Franklin Parish versus Carroll football game in 2022.

According to reports, Quillen was found guilty of Battery of a Police Officer on Aug. 3 in the Fifth Judicial Court. Quillen joins former Carroll High School head football coach Brandon Landers and assistant coach Zemtress Randle as those found guilty in the incident.

Reports confirmed that Landers was ordered to pay $600 in fines and to serve one year of probation, and Randle was ordered to pay $1,000 in fines and to serve one year of probation due to their guilty plea.

On Oct. 20, 2022, a fight started when a group of Carroll High School football coaches were being escorted from the press box by authorities after numerous complaints about foul language. According to reports, a video of the fight went viral on social media showing coaches arguing and wrestling with deputies and Sheriff Kevin W. Cobb of the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Officials of the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office issued arrest warrants for Landers, Quillen, and Randle for Inciting a Riot and Battery of a Police Officer.

Cobb released the following statement after the altercation:

“At this time much of the Carroll coaching staff in attendance left their sidelines, entered the field of play, and proceeded to cross the football field, entering the Franklin Parish home bleachers. We are currently investigating the matter and arrests are likely. We felt that for the safety of fans and children in attendance we should get the Carroll coaches and students back to their buses rather than make any arrests on the scene. This was an unnecessary event that is extremely unfortunate and will not be tolerated in Franklin Parish. Law enforcement and the Franklin Parish fans showed extreme restraint. We are very fortunate no one was hurt, especially our youth. The stands at Franklin Parish football games are a family friendly environment and a place where people can relax and enjoy youth sports. But the individuals last night had something different in mind and again that will be dealt with accordingly.”

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) announced the suspension of Landers in response to the altercation. Landers and seven other Carroll High School football coaches were suspended for the remainder of the season and playoffs. Assistant coach Patrick Ford was named interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

The LHSAA denied an appeal of the suspension of Landers and seven assistant coaches.