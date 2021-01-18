Former Louisiana corrections officer booked for attempting to smuggle contraband

BATON ROUGE, La. — A former corrections cadet who worked at the Louisiana State Penitentiary is behind bars, after police say she tried to smuggle in drugs. West Feliciana Parish deputies arrested 22-year-old Aaronecia Smith of Woodville, MS on Friday.

A corrections officer said they noticed Smith acting suspicious while driving a state vehicle into the Main Prison sally port. The officer searched the car and found 25 ecstasy pills, 2.96 ounces of tobacco, 8.04 ounces of methamphetamine/fentanyl, 7 grams of heroin, 3.93 pounds of marijuana, 25 cellphones, one Wi-Fi hotspot, 23 USB cords, 20 charging blocks, 25 packs of cigarette rolling papers, and several other items that are not permitted inside of the prison.

Smith, who started working at the prison in October 2020, was arrested and charged with with three counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule 1 Drugs, two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule 2 Drugs, two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule 4 Drugs, Malfeasance in Office and Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional Facility. Her bond is set at $385,000.