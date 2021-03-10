Former La. State Fire Marshal Charles Fredieu dies at age 84

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office announced that one of its former leaders has passed away.

Charles Fredieu, 84, died over the weekend, according to the office’s Facebook page. Fredieu served as the state’s fire marshal from 1992-1996 under Gov. Edwin Edwards.

“Charlie was a champion for the best fire service in Louisiana,” said State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning, “In his time as state fire marshal, he was a powerful force in fire prevention and arson abatement. I thank him for what he gave us all.”

According to Fredieu’s obituary, he retired as assistant fire chief in the Shreveport Fire Department after serving for 34 years and was president of the Louisiana Firefighters’ Retirement System for 16 years. He was best known for his work for firefighter benefits and the pension system. He was the first recipient of the Victor Bussie Award and is in the Louisiana Labor Hall of Fame.

Fredieu passed away March 7 from complications from a battle with cancer.