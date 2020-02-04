Live Now
Former Houma police officer arrested for allegedly stealing from the police department

Louisiana

by: Jeff Hamburger

Posted: / Updated:

(WGNO)

HOUMA, LA. (WGNO) – State Police investigators have arrested a former Houma Police Officer for stealing money from a department expense account.

Investigators say that in October of 2019, the Houma Police Department requested that State Police conduct an investigation into missing money from an expense account within the Houma Police Department.

During the course of the investigation, Troopers determined that 46-year-old Jeffery Lirett stole over $6,500.00 before he retired from the agency.

Lirette was arrested on:

  • One count of Malfeasance in Office
  • One count of theft between $5,000.00 and $25,000.00
  • 45 counts of Injuring Public Records
  • 17 counts of Forgery

Lirette was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex and released after posting a $20,000 bond. This investigation remains active.

