BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The former Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is running for governor of Louisiana.

Shawn Wilson announced on Monday, March 6 that he is seeking the highest office in the state. Wilson recently retired from the top spot at Louisiana DOTD.

Wilson is known for his efforts to promote more collaborative and efficient methods of leveraging resources and delivering services – resulting in improvements to roadways, railways, ports, and bridges. Under his leadership, Louisiana is currently making the largest infrastructure investment in state history.

His experience with infrastructure inspired him to want to build different types of bridges for Louisiana going forward.

“I’ve worked for four different governors for over 25 years. I know the challenges our state is facing, and I know what it’ll take to overcome them. Louisiana needs a Governor who will build bridges; not burn them. That’s the kind of leader I’ve been, and that’s exactly the kind of Governor I promise to be. My family and I look forward to hitting the campaign trail and earning every vote,” Wilson said.