Former Governor Edwin Edwards remembered as loving father who always made time for family

BATON ROUGE, La. From the public seeing the man who made history



“I think of him as the governor that saved Louisiana from David Duke.”

To politicians who served along side him.

“The true man is a man that really loved Louisiana.”

To family who hold him close to their hearts



“My heart is broken. I will miss him every minute of every day.”

The people of Louisiana came to say goodbye Saturday to former governor Edwin Edwards.

As his body laid in a simple casket surrounded my photos of his career and family the governor spends one more day in the capitol that he resided in for four terms.

His wife Trina and young son Eli were joined by Edwards older children and tribe of grandchildren.

His eldest daughter Anna says she never imagined life without her dad.

“He was a very loving, conscientious man who cared about his family first and somehow managed to care about everybody else too.”

For those who met him in the political sphere — they remembered him as a man who made sure things got done with a few humorous quipps.

“The magnitude of this great man that has always been vibrant, quick wit, sharp, and to see him in a casket is difficult because you don’t see a giant at rest.”

Members of the public wanted a chance to pay their respects to a man who they have watched take center stage — and capture headlines for decades.

“That’s one of the reasons i’m here. i was somebody who had said i would never vote from edwin edwards, to campaigning for him for that election.”

Whether people remember him for writing a new state constitution, bolstering social programs, battling david duke, or his prison stay…most agree edwin edwards will always have a handprint on louisiana’s history.

“It’s a life spent, a life that will be missed, but a legacy that will live on forever.”