Former Governor Edwin Edwards lying in state at Louisiana State Capitol

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Former Governor Edwin Edwards lies in state at the Louisiana State Capitol, where many Louisianans will gather to pay their respects.

Public viewing will be held through 7 p.m.

On Sunday, July 18 at noon, Edwards’s body will be carried on an open, horse-drawn funeral carriage from the State Capitol to the Louisiana Old State Capitol.

Edwards died Monday in his home in Gonzales, according to a family representative.

He was 93-years-old.

He is survived also by his four other children, Anna Edwards, Victoria Edwards, Stephen Edwards and David Edwards and David’s wife, Laura, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.