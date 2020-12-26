Former Governor Edwin Edwards hospitalized in Shreveport for non-COVID issues

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2014, file photo, Louisiana Congressional Candidate, former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards addresses the crowd during an election watch party in Baton Rouge, La. Anna Edwards, the daughter of the former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, says that the four-term governor has been taken to a Baton Rouge hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. She said he was hospitalized after becoming unresponsive earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Bill Feig, File)

Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards has been hospitalized in Shreveport at Ochsner LSU Health Medical Center to undergo tests for non-COVID, non-emergency issues.

The tests are related to respiratory and heart issues.

He was hospitalized in November in Baton Rouge, where he was treated for pneumonia.

Edwards, 93, Louisiana’s only four-term governor, was flown from Baton Rouge to Shreveport in energy and trucking mogul James Davison’s jet.

His family released the following statement:

“Former Gov. Edwin Edwards is undergoing a battery of tests this weekend at Ochsner LSU Health Medical Center in Shreveport for non-Covid related issues.”

The 93-year-old former governor, congressman and U.S. Navy pilot said he’s feeling fine. His wife, Trina Edwards, says her husband is back in for a checkup in Shreveport where he was tested two years ago for respiratory and heart issues.

Edwards had heart bypass surgery 24 years ago and annually develops pneumonia.