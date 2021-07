FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2014, file photo, Louisiana Congressional Candidate, former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards addresses the crowd during an election watch party in Baton Rouge, La. Anna Edwards, the daughter of the former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, says that the four-term governor has been taken to a Baton Rouge hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. She said he was hospitalized after becoming unresponsive earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Bill Feig, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former Governor Edwin Edwards is to lie in Memorial Hall in the State Capitol on Saturday, July 17. Public viewing will be available during the hours of 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Sunday, July 18, a private service for friends and family will be held at noon in Louisiana’s Old State Capitol. Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) will stream the service.