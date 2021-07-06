Former Governor Edwin Edwards decided to place himself in hospice care following low blood pressure and oxygen levels

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2014, file photo, Louisiana Congressional Candidate, former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards addresses the crowd during an election watch party in Baton Rouge, La. Anna Edwards, the daughter of the former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, says that the four-term governor has been taken to a Baton Rouge hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. She said he was hospitalized after becoming unresponsive earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Bill Feig, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Former Governor Edwin Edwards decided to place himself in hospice care today at his home in Gonzales, following a trip Sunday by ambulance to nearby St. Elizabeth Hospital.

The 93-year-old former Navy pilot, Congressman, State Senator, and 4-term governor had complained of significant pain in his right lung.

“His blood oxygen and blood pressure were both low,” said his wife Trina Edwards, “and we made the decision to go to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.

His strength has been failing in recent weeks but Edwin has always rallied back in the past and we are praying for that again.”

Physicians at St. Elizabeth performed a battery of tests including X-rays and a CAT scan of both lungs but the tests revealed nothing, doctors said.