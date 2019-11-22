Breaking News
Former Ft. Polk soldier gets 15 years for child pornography

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A Yakima, Washington, man who was formerly stationed at Ft. Polk has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for child pornography.

Brandon Hall, 23, will also get 10 years of supervised release after his prison term. He pled guilty in April.

According to court documents, Hall had an online sexual relationship with a 14-year-old minor living in Missouri. The relationship lasted from Nov. 30, 2017, to Dec. 26, 2017. The two communicated via online web cameras. Hall solicited and captured sexually explicit video of the young girl.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.  For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) also encourage the public to report suspected child predators and any suspicious activity through its toll-free hotline at (866) 347-2423.

