Former firefighter from Louisiana arrested for third time, faces extortion and rape charges

Sheriff: "This is a complex case of manipulation involving several females,"

BOGALUSA, La. (BRPROUD) – The charges continue to add up against a former firefighter in Louisiana.

Brandon Applewhite, 36, used to be a firefighter in Bogalusa. Applewhite has been arrested three times this year as part of what is an ongoing investigation by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.

WPSO is providing a breakdown of the arrests below:

First arrest took place in May 2021 when he was charged with non-consensual disclosure of a private picture, extortion and malfeasance

Second arrest happened in June of 2021 and Applewhite was charged with second degree rape

Third arrest happened on September 7 and Applewhite was again charged with second degree rape

Applewhite is currently out of jail on $75,000 bond.

“As I stated after Applewhite’s arrest in June, this is a complex case of manipulation involving several females,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal. “I am so pleased with the continued investigation by our detective division in cooperation with the Bogalusa Police Department. If anyone has additional information about this ongoing matter, please contact Captain Anderson.”

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call Detective Captain Tom Anderson at (985) 661-6024.