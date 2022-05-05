BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A former East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputy who was severely injured during a 2016 ambush targeting law enforcement officers has died.

A Facebook post made today (Thursday, May 5) on a page called Nick Tullier Strong said “God has gained his best angel this morning.”

Earlier this week, the Facebook page reported that Tullier was in critical condition. According to the page, a doctor said bloodwork done on Sunday, May 1 showed that Tullier was septic and in critical condition.

Sheriff Sid Gautreaux released this statement about the passing of Cpl. Nick Tullier:

“I am heartbroken at the passing of a true hero, Cpl. Nick Tullier. Nick’s injury was a result of his selfless actions to courageously answer the call to protect and serve. For nearly six years he has defied all odds in recovery through his unwavering tenacity. I have no doubt, that he was also greatly carried by the love, prayers and faith of his family, friends and colleagues. In watching Nick’s parents, James and Mary, nobly and lovingly dedicate their lives to Nick’s recovery, it is not hard to see how he grew to become such an honorable man. My heart and prayers go out to them, Nick’s sons Gage and Trenton, and all of his family. Nick’s story certainly does not end here. His legacy of service, sacrifice and faith lives on through all of those he touched. We will be forever grateful and always remember and honor our hero, Nick Tullier.”

Mayor Broome followed with this statement about the passing of Deputy Tullier: